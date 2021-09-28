Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Alphatec stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

