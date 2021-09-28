Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.

Alteryx stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

