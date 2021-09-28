Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Shares Up 24.2%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) was up 24.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 131,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 682% from the average daily volume of 16,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

About Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

