Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.68.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $19.38 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $205,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.