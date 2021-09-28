Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $13.34. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 60,235 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $458.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

