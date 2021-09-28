ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of ALXO traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,688. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at $865,185.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

