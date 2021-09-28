Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

