Amarin’s (AMRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.05% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 538.54 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

