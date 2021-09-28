Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,146.65.

AMZN opened at $3,405.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,415.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,357.98. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

