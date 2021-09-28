AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

