American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $94.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,081,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its position in American Electric Power by 45.5% in the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

