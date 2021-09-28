American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AEL opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

