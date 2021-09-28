American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.