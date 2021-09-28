American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

