Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 140.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $277.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $278.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

