Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128,889 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.