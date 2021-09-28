Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,087,382 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

