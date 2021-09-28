Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,768,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,603,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $2,784,000.

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

