Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

