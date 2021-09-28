Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 231,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,469. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.