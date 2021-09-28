Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

NYSE:HUN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

