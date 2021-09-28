Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 489,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

