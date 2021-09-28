Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the highest is $118.91 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $459.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

