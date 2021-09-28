Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the highest is $118.91 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $459.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.