Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.78. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 888.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 932,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,109. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

