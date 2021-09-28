Analysts Offer Predictions for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$36.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.63. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

