Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $104.57

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 124,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

