Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $104.57

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 124,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
