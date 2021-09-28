Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $2,885.19

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,885.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $84.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,737.39. The stock had a trading volume of 78,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,774.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,477.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

