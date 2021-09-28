Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Signal Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Federal Signal by 106,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

