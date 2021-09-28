Analysts Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) PT at €74.04

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Scout24 stock traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €64.50 ($75.88). 271,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.64. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of €70.37 and a 200-day moving average of €68.40.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

