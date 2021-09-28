Analysts Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 264.33

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRW. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of LON:MRW remained flat at $GBX 292.10 ($3.82) during midday trading on Thursday. 2,469,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,320. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of -243.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.01. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

