Analysts Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 264.33

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRW. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of LON:MRW remained flat at $GBX 292.10 ($3.82) during midday trading on Thursday. 2,469,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,320. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of -243.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.01. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

