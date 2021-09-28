Analyzing Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Illumina $3.24 billion 19.28 $656.00 million $4.50 94.57

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Illumina 19.36% 18.12% 10.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cytek BioSciences and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Illumina 2 4 5 0 2.27

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Illumina has a consensus target price of $435.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Illumina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Illumina beats Cytek BioSciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.