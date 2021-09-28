Analyzing First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chegg and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chegg currently has a consensus target price of $103.24, suggesting a potential upside of 43.18%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.78%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Chegg.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chegg and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $644.34 million 16.19 -$6.22 million $0.76 94.87 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.65 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -5.75% 12.35% 4.33% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chegg beats First High-School Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

