Analyzing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42%

This table compares Marin Software and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 5.42 -$14.05 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.50 -$149.00 million $2.43 14.61

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marin Software and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Marin Software.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

