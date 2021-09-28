Analyzing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 1.84 $299.00 million $2.62 13.79 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allison Transmission and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 3 4 1 0 1.75 REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $44.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 154.94%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 16.25% 48.97% 8.17% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

