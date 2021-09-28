Analyzing Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A CorVel 9.54% 25.47% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and CorVel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorVel $552.64 million 5.99 $46.36 million N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

CorVel beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

