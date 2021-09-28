Analyzing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Morgan Stanley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $52.05 billion 3.68 $11.00 billion $6.58 15.97

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 23.89% 14.86% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 6 14 0 2.70

Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $95.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

