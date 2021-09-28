AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.88 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $737.40 million, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

