Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL traded down GBX 65.03 ($0.85) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,523.97 ($32.98). The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,224. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,040.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,212.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048 over the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.