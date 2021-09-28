Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.
NLY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
