Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

NLY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

