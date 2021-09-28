Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $12.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. 10,131,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

