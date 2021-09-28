Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,026 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Apollo Global Management worth $56,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock worth $155,257,664. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

