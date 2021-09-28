Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

