Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $340,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

