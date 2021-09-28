Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 351,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

