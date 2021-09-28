Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,087 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,087 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

