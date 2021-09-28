Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $13,329,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 58.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $253.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

