Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.