Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Shares Up 3.8%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 85,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 59,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a market cap of $48.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

