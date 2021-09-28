Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

