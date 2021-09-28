Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 310,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $126,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

